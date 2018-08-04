App
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Small plane crashes in Switzerland, several people killed

Nidwalden canton (state) police said that the aircraft went down near the town of Hergiswil today morning.

Police in central Switzerland said that a small plane has crashed in a forest, killing several people.

Nidwalden canton (state) police said that the aircraft went down near the town of Hergiswil today morning.

They said in a statement that authorities had to send up a helicopter to extinguish the resulting fire before rescue workers could get to the scene.

Police said that the aircraft had burned and officials haven't yet been able to ascertain the exact number and identity of those who died.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 06:10 pm

