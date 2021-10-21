Small needles, short lines and few tears: Joe Biden’s plan to vaccinate young children

A child wearing a protection mask and gloves is seen at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport (Representative image: Reuters)

The campaign to vaccinate young children in the United States against the coronavirus will not look like it did for adults. There will be no mass inoculation sites. Pediatricians will be enlisted to help work with parents. Even the vials — and the needles to administer doses — will be smaller.

Biden administration officials, anticipating that regulators will make the vaccines available to 5- to 11-year-olds in the coming weeks, laid out plans Wednesday to ensure that some 25,000 pediatric or primary care offices, thousands of pharmacies, and hundreds of school and rural health clinics will be ready to administer shots if the vaccine receives federal authorization.

The campaign aims to fulfill the unique needs of 28 million people in the U.S., largely still in elementary school, while absorbing the lessons from the rollout of vaccines to other age groups. The 5-to-11 range has far more members than the teenage cohort already approved to receive the vaccine.

“Kids have different needs than adults, and our operational planning is geared to meet those specific needs, including by offering vaccinations in settings that parents and kids are familiar with and trust,” President Joe Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator, Jeffrey Zients, told reporters. “So we are going to be ready, pending the FDA and CDC decision that will be based on science.”

The White House announcement came as regulators greatly expanded the number of Americans eligible for booster shots. The Food and Drug Administration authorized boosters Wednesday for tens of millions of recipients of Moderna’s two-dose coronavirus vaccine and the roughly 15 million who got Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot. The agency also updated its authorizations for all three types — Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer-BioNTech — to allow medical providers to give people a different vaccine as a booster shot, a strategy known as “mix and match.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Still, with the school year well underway and the holiday travel season approaching, much of the country has been waiting to see when younger children can receive their first dose.

This month, Pfizer and BioNTech asked the FDA to authorize emergency use of their vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. A meeting to discuss the authorization is set for Tuesday, and an FDA ruling could come in the days after, possibly clearing a path for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make recommendations on a pediatric dose in early November.

Regulators have delayed a decision to authorize Moderna’s vaccine for adolescents over concerns about cases of rare heart problems. Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have expanded the scope of their trials for children ages 5 to 11 as a precautionary measure to detect any rare side effects.

In laying out a plan for distribution before regulators have granted their approval, the White House is exposing itself to criticism that it is acting before the scientists. Administration officials say they want to make sure that any barriers to access are removed if children are approved to receive the vaccine. Sonya Bernstein, a senior policy adviser for the White House COVID-19 Response Team, stressed that the approval process was independent of the administration’s plans.

“We know that access is going to be critical here,” Bernstein said, adding that the administration had in recent weeks explored ways to provide a “kid-friendly experience that makes sure that we’re getting shots in arms with trusted providers in ways that makes parents feel comfortable.”

Other experts said Wednesday that it made sense for officials to plan ahead.

“The reality is that they would be absolutely foolish not to have a well-detailed plan prepared,” said Dr. Howard Forman, a professor of public health policy at Yale University, adding that health officials in “clinical practices and schools and other settings where children interact should be thinking about this right now.”

The 5-to-11 age group is far larger than the 17-million-member 12-to-15 group, who became eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in May. To ensure enough supply, the administration has purchased sufficient doses to vaccinate the younger age group, and officials say they intend to ship 15 million doses to the states immediately.

The younger group will not be expected to line up at mass vaccination sites: “We don’t want lines of kids,” said Bernstein, who pointed out that children tend to be more sensitive patients. (Read: They cry.) Smaller venues, including pediatrician’s offices, children’s hospitals and pharmacies with in-store clinics will be the preferred options.

The needles that administer the vaccine and the vials that hold it will need to be smaller to be more easily stored. (The Pfizer dose for children ages 5 to 11 is expected to contain 10 micrograms, rather than the 30-microgram dose used for ages 12 and older.) The child-size vials can be stored for up to 10 weeks at standard refrigeration temperatures, and six months at colder temperatures, according to guidance that administration officials made public Wednesday.

Taking cues from what worked when shots were opened to teenagers, whose vaccinations generally require parental consent, officials are also leaning heavily on local health experts, who they believe are more trusted in their communities and can help reach high-risk children. “Children’s hospitals and health systems will be a critical part of our efforts to advance equity and ensure access for our nation’s highest-risk kids, including those with obesity, diabetes, asthma or immunosuppression,” the guidance read.

If the approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine goes through, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide reimbursement for “full funding to states to support vaccinations and outreach,” Bernstein said.

That support would involve site setup and logistical help, including providing transportation to and from vaccine sites. Funding will also be available to provide call center support, create public service announcements and match vaccine providers to school districts.

While the administration aims to eliminate the types of availability and efficiency problems that plagued the initial vaccine process, reluctance among parents remains an issue.

In June, the CDC published data showing that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines may have caused myocarditis and pericarditis in more than 1,200 Americans, including about 500 younger than 30.

Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle, while pericarditis is the inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart. The symptoms typically appeared within two weeks and were more common in young men and boys.

According to polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation published in late September, only about 1 in 3 parents of 5- to 11-year-olds planned to get their children inoculated “right away” once a vaccine is authorized. Another third said they wanted to “wait and see” how the vaccine affected children.

But that same polling showed that reluctance among parents of teenagers had dropped in the months since vaccines had become available, and nearly half of parents of those ages 12 to 17 said their teenagers had received at least one dose.

Zients, treading carefully on a politically sensitive topic, indicated Wednesday that the administration would support state coronavirus vaccine mandates for children.

“We know that in general requirements work, and we support states and school districts taking actions to ensure that everyone who is eligible get vaccinated,” he said, “but again, those decisions should be made at the state and local level.”

Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are uncommon in children, according to data collected by the American Academy of Pediatrics, but experts point out that children are still susceptible to serious or long-haul versions of the illness.

“Of course, adults are going to have much more severe diseases, but that doesn’t mean that children are not affected as well,” said Dr. Flor Munoz-Rivas, an associate professor of pediatric infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine. “Children are typically ones that are vectors of transmitting the virus,” she said, and preventing them from getting infected “could potentially also have some effect” in slowing the spread of the virus.

Other experts applauded the administration’s planning to ensure that vaccines would be available for children if the FDA and CDC authorize them.

“Laying this advance groundwork, ensuring supply is available at physician practices and that a patient’s own physician is available to answer questions, is critical to the continued success of this rollout,” Dr. Gerald E. Harmon, the president of the American Medical Association, said in a statement.

By Katie Rogers

c.2021 The New York Times Company