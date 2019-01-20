App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Small electric cars may be unaffordable for some: Volkswagen

Volkswagen said in December it may have to step up plans for mass production of electric vehicles to meet the EU targets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The move to electric vehicles will make cars significantly more expensive, meaning they may become unaffordable for people on low incomes in the future, the chairman of Volkswagen said in an interview published on January 20.

The German carmaker is still reeling from a 2015 scandal over cheating on emissions tests and needs to ramp up production of electric vehicles to meet toughened European emmissions-cutting targets.

"We have the clear goal of making electromobility accessible to a broad section of the population, that is to make it affordable," Hans-Dieter Poetsch told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

But he said it could be difficult to maintain the prices of many entry-level vehicles.

"The current price level cannot stay the same if these cars are equipped with electric motors," said Poetsch. "Therefore, it will inevitably lead to significant price increases in the small car segment."

Poetsch referred to the tougher-than-expected targets to cut greenhouse emissions from cars by 37.5 percent by 2030, which the European Union agreed in December.

Volkswagen said in December it may have to step up plans for mass production of electric vehicles to meet the EU targets.

Volkswagen plans to spend almost 44 billion euros on developing electric cars, autonomous driving and new mobility services by 2023.
First Published on Jan 20, 2019 06:09 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Volkswagen #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.