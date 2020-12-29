MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Slovenia nuclear plant shut after Croatia earthquake

The earthquake was felt in several neighbouring countries, including Slovenia and as far away as the Austrian capital Vienna.

AFP
December 29, 2020 / 06:22 PM IST
Source: AFP

Source: AFP

Slovenia's Krsko nuclear power plant has been shut down as a precaution after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake was registered in neighbouring Croatia, the plant's spokeswoman said Tuesday.

"I can confirm the preventive shutdown," spokeswoman Ida Novak Jerele told AFP, but could not give any further details.

The earthquake was felt in several neighbouring countries, including Slovenia and as far away as the Austrian capital Vienna.

Krsko is Slovenia's sole nuclear power plant and lies about 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of the capital Ljubljana.

The current 700-megawatt Westinghouse reactor was built in the former Yugoslavia and went into service in 1983.

Close

It is co-owned by Slovenia and Croatia.

The plant provides for around 20 percent of Slovenia's electricity needs and 15 percent of Croatia's but environmental campaigners have previously called for it to be shut down because of its age and the risks of seismic activity in the region.

It was originally due to be switched off in 2023, but Ljubljana and Zagreb decided in 2015 to extend its lifetime by another 20 years.
AFP
TAGS: #Croatia #earthquake #Nuclear Power Plant #Slovenia #World News
first published: Dec 29, 2020 06:22 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.