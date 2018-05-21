App
May 21, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slipping standards! Japan train firm sorry as train departs 25 seconds early — again

This was second such occurrence. In November, last year, a train running on Tsukuba Express line between Tokyo and the city of Tsukuba left 20 seconds early from the platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In less than six months, another Japanese train company has had to apologise to its customers as the train left the platform 25 seconds earlier than the scheduled departure time.

The West Japan Railway Company in its apology said that the "great inconvenience we placed upon our customers was truly inexcusable".

This was second such occurrence. In November, last year, a train running on Tsukuba Express line between Tokyo and the city of Tsukuba left 20 seconds early from the platform. This time the standards slipped further five seconds.

In both cases, apparently, the conductor mixed-up departure time. According to Japan Today, the train conductor thought his train was scheduled to leave Notogawa Station at 07:11 instead of the actual scheduled time of 07:12 on Friday, last week.

After closing the gates early, he, however, realised his mistake and tried to correct it. The conductor scanned through the platform and could not notice any passenger and decided to roll out 25 seconds earlier than the scheduled time.

Apparently, though, there were a few passengers who were supposed to board that train. They complained to the train company which in turn accepted its mistake and rendered a swift apology.

Social media, not surprisingly, started making the most of the story:


Japanese trains are known for their punctuality. Passengers are issued delay certificate if the trains are delayed even by a few minutes.

