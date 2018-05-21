Slipping standards! Japan train firm sorry as train departs 25 seconds early — again

In less than six months, another Japanese train company has had to apologise to its customers as the train left the platform 25 seconds earlier than the scheduled departure time.

The West Japan Railway Company in its apology said that the "great inconvenience we placed upon our customers was truly inexcusable".

This was second such occurrence. In November, last year, a train running on Tsukuba Express line between Tokyo and the city of Tsukuba left 20 seconds early from the platform. This time the standards slipped further five seconds.

In both cases, apparently, the conductor mixed-up departure time. According to Japan Today, the train conductor thought his train was scheduled to leave Notogawa Station at 07:11 instead of the actual scheduled time of 07:12 on Friday, last week.

After closing the gates early, he, however, realised his mistake and tried to correct it. The conductor scanned through the platform and could not notice any passenger and decided to roll out 25 seconds earlier than the scheduled time.

Apparently, though, there were a few passengers who were supposed to board that train. They complained to the train company which in turn accepted its mistake and rendered a swift apology.



What a shame Japan!!? Early departure for 25 second? What if I only can catch the train 4 seconds before departure!??

— Azhari Harris (@HarrisAzhari) May 16, 2018

Social media, not surprisingly, started making the most of the story:



Love it - only in Japan does a train company apologise unreservedly for an inexcusable lapse of service . . . The train left 25 second early! #lovejapan — Andrew Cruze (@AndrewCruzeUK) May 15, 2018





Headline: The West Japan Railway Company has apologised after a train in central Japan departed its platform 25 seconds early. pic.twitter.com/U18DKtko5d

— Peter J LeCody (@railadvo) May 16, 2018

Japanese trains are known for their punctuality. Passengers are issued delay certificate if the trains are delayed even by a few minutes.