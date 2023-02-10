English
    SK Innovation battery unit SK On aims to raise up to $2.4 billion

    The fundraising will mainly target international investors, said the people. One said there will also be domestic participation, and that the company aims to finalise the fundraising as early as the end of March.

    Reuters
    February 10, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
    (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

    The electric vehicle (EV) battery business of South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd, SK On, has begun a new funding round, targeting 2 trillion to 3 trillion won ($1.6 billion to $2.4 billion), said two people with knowledge of the matter.

    SK On in December raised 2.8 trillion won from SK Innovation and 800 billion won from financial investors including Korea Investment Private Equity.

    The business was valued at 22 trillion won in that funding round, said one of the people, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential.