Last Updated : Jul 08, 2018 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Six boys rescued from flooded Thai cave: Reports

Authorities in northern Chiang Rai province began the dangerous mission to bring out the 12 boys and their coach earlier on Sunday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Six boys have exited a flooded cave in northern Thailand where they have been trapped for more than two weeks, a senior member of rescue operation's medical team said on Sunday.

Authorities in northern Chiang Rai province began the dangerous mission to bring out the 12 boys and their soccer coach earlier on Sunday. Rescue operations ended for the day after all 12 divers returned to the base camp, reports suggest.

Earlier, reports suggests that four boys, among a group of 13 trapped in a flooded cave had reached the rescue base camp inside the complex.

"Four boys have reached chamber three and will walk out of the cave shortly," Lieutenant-General Kongcheep Tantrawanit had said, referring to the area where rescue workers had set up a base.

"We are giving them a physical examination. They have not been moved to Chiang Rai hospital yet," Tossathep told Reuters.

(With agency inputs)
First Published on Jul 8, 2018 05:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Thailand #World News

