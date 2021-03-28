Sinopharm needs trial results to decide if COVID-19 shot needs booster: Executive

Source: Reuters

China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) will need to assess results from Phase III clinical trials to decide whether its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine should be followed by a booster shot, Zhang Yuntao, vice president at China National Biotec Group (CNBG), an affiliate of Sinopharm, said on Sunday.

Antibodies triggered by two COVID-19 vaccine products from Sinopharm both have good neutralising effect on variants found in Britain and South Africa, Zhang told a news conference.