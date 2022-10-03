English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    SingTel assesses potential cost of Optus Australian data breach

    In its second comment on the breach of private data from 10 million accounts, SingTel sought to clarify reports it could face a huge compensation bill.

    Reuters
    October 03, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST
    Singtel

    Singtel

    Singapore Telecommunications said on Monday it was assessing the potential costs of the massive cybersecurity breach at its Optus arm, Australia's second-largest telco, 12 days ago.

    In its second comment on the breach of private data from 10 million accounts, SingTel sought to clarify reports it could face a huge compensation bill.

    It said it has not received any legal notice of a class action lawsuit but has engaged lawyers to advise it.

    "Any class action will be vigorously defended, if commenced," SingTel said in a statement.

    The Australian government on the weekend blamed Optus for the breach, which affected the equivalent of 40% of Australia's population, saying customers were exposed to financial crime and pressing the company to do more to notify those affected.

    Close

    Last week, an unidentified person posted online that they had released personal details of 10,000 Optus customers. The government urged customers who have been notified of that breach to cancel passports and other identification documents that may have been exposed.

    "Singtel is continuing to evaluate the potential financial implications arising from this matter and any material development will be disclosed to the market on a timely basis," the company said.

    At least two major law firms, Slater & Gordon and Maurice Blackburn, have said they are investigating a possible class action against Optus to claim compensation for people affected by the breach.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Australia #data breach #Optus #Singtel #World News
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 07:12 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.