Singer-songwriter David Crosby dead at age 81

Reuters
Jan 20, 2023 / 06:35 AM IST

David Crosby's UK-based representatives could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.

David Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s with the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY) has died at the age of 81, Variety reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Crosby's wife.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away" Variety quoted his wife, Jan Dance, as saying in the statement.

Crosby was a founding member of two revered rock bands: the country and folk influenced Byrds, for whom he cowrote the hit "Eight Miles High," and CSNY, who defined the smooth side of the Woodstock generation's music. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of both groups.

Musically, Crosby stood out for his intricate vocal harmonies, unorthodox open tunings on guitar and incisive songwriting. His work with both the Byrds and CSN/CSNY blended rock and folk in new ways and their music became a part of the soundtrack for the hippie era.

"I don't know what to say other than I'm heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person," Beach Boys leader Brian Wilson said on Twitter.