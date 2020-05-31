Singapore's health ministry confirms 518 more coronavirus cases

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the new cases, the health ministry said
Reuters
Singapore has confirmed 518 more coronavirus infections, the health ministry said on Sunday, taking its tally to 34,884.
Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the new cases, the ministry said in a statement.
First Published on May 31, 2020 03:14 pm