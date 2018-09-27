App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Singapore's Grab in talks to sell Thai unit stake to Central Group: Sources

The size is yet to be determined though discussions have been ongoing for some time, said one of the people, who declined to be identified as the matter was private.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Grab
Answer: Grab

Singapore-based ride-hailing firm Grab is in talks to sell "a decent-sized stake" in its Thai business to Thailand's largest retailer, Central Group, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The size is yet to be determined though discussions have been ongoing for some time, said one of the people, who declined to be identified as the matter was private.

Grab said it would not comment on "rumours and speculation". Central did not respond to a request for comment.

Grab is interested in doing business with JD Central, a $500 million e-commerce joint venture that Central launched earlier this year with China's JD.com, one of the people said.

"It's natural synergy with Central," said the person, citing Grab's current food delivery service from Central restaurants.

Grab's operations in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy also includes ride-hailing and parcel delivery. Central Group, owned by the billionaire Chirathivat family, also manages shopping centres and hotels across Thailand.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 03:58 pm

tags #Business #Grab #Singapore

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.