App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 09:57 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Singapore's Golden Gate Ventures launches $10 million cryptocurrency fund

The fund, called LuneX Ventures, will invest in early-stage companies globally such as cryptocurrency exchanges and security providers.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Singapore-based venture capital firm Golden Gate Ventures said on Friday it will launch a $10 million fund to invest in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology startups.

The fund, called LuneX Ventures, will invest in early-stage companies globally such as cryptocurrency exchanges and security providers.

Investors in the fund will include high-net worth individuals and family offices.

The fund is among a cluster of similar ventures that invest in the cryptocurrency space, backed by wealthy individuals and financial firms, that have emerged over the past year. Such firms have partially replaced the retail investor base, which drove bitcoin's skyrocket rise in 2017.

The price of the world's biggest and best-known virtual currency <BTC=BTSP> has more than halved from a high of near $20,000 late last year.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 09:53 am

tags #Golden Gate Ventures #Singapore #World News

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.