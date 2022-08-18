Singapore will exceed millionaires per population when compared to US, China: HSBC report

The skyline of Central Business District in Singapore, on Monday, May 16, 2022. Singapore is scheduled to release its first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures on May 19.

An HSBC report stated that within the next 8 years, Singapore will have more number of millionaires with respect to their population in comparison to the US, China or any other large economies.

Singapore earlier saw 7.5% of its adult population with a wealth of at least $1.38 million, jump to 9.8% in the year 2025 and later 13.4% in the year 2030.

This study aims at residential population comprising of citizens and permanent residents.

The measuring of wealth of the millionaires, HSBC stated that the cash banks and investment securities such as stocks and bonds were used Real estate holdings including owner occupied properties post the deduction of outstanding mortgage amounts were also taken into consideration while the study was conducted.

As stated by the bank, within Asia, Singapore stands second in position with Australia whose share of millionaires per population totalled up to 8% in 2021. Later by 2030, Australia will drop to the second position with 12%. It will hold cash and assets of $1 million, minimum.

Alongside, by the same year 11.1% of Hong Kong’s population will comprise of millionaires, 9% of the same in US, 7.2% in Japan, and 4.4% in China.

The share of residents in Singapore will grow to 67% with a wealth of $250,000 by the year 2030, whilst Australia will be at 70.8%, as stated by the report, The Rise of Asian Wealth.

HSBS stated that the Asia will continue to increase its number of millionaires through the year 2035, out of which their shares for Singapore will reach 17%, well ahead of Australia’s 15.1& and Hong Kong’s 14.6%. In other words, the countries with a larger population will continue to lead the race of millionaires within their region.

HSBC’s chief Asia economist, Mr Frederic Neumann stated in a report, “An account of Asia's growing wealth also shines a light on the societal resources that are ultimately available to lift millions more out of poverty.”

"After all, the region is hardly short of capital, even if this is unevenly distributed, both between and within economies," he added.

He also stated that Asia’s financial wealth had started to exceed that of the US post the global financial crisis in 2008. By 202, Asia’s financial wealth reached just about $140 trillion, well above $120 trillion in the US. Out of this, Japan contributed to close to half of the wealth that the region of Asia held, but by 2021, the share held by China rose to 46% whilst Japan’s had fallen to a quarter.

However, despite the exclusion of Japan from Asia’s financial wealth, stands lower than that of the US, at $100 trillion.

But "given current trends in per capita income growth, wealth in Asia ex-Japan could surpass that in the US by 2025", stated Neumann.

(With inputs from Asiaone)