Singapore wealth group denies report of directive to keep quiet on China-linked fund inflows

Reuters
Apr 14, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

The flow of funds from China into Singapore has become a politically sensitive issue domestically, and the MAS wants banks to keep public discussion of the topic to a minimum, the FT reported, citing the sources.

A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore building in Singapore (Photo: Reuters)

A private banking industry group in Singapore on Friday denied a media report that the city state had asked global banks to keep quiet on wealth inflows coming from China over the past year due to political sensitivity.

The Financial Times reported earlier on Friday, citing unidentified people, that the ”tacit directive” on China wealth inflows was given by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) during a Feb. 20 meeting of the Private Banking Industry Group (PBIG), co-chaired by the MAS and UBS.

”MAS has not issued a directive  tacit or otherwise  to banks to keep quiet about the origins of wealth inflows,” the PBIG said in a statement.