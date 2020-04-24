App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Singapore seals more dormitories as coronavirus cases among foreign workers spike

The city-state confirmed 897 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Friday, majority of which were from the dormitories for foreign workers, taking the total number of infections in the country to 12,075.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Singapore on Friday sealed four more dormitories housing foreign workers, including Indians, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the number of infections among the country's massive migrant worker population spiked.

The city-state confirmed 897 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Friday, majority of which were from the dormitories for foreign workers, taking the total number of infections in the country to 12,075.

Thirteen of the new cases are Singaporeans (citizens) or permanent residents (foreigners), said the Health Ministry.

Close

Migrant workers living in the dormitories continue to be the most severely impacted demographic, comprising the majority of the remaining cases, said the ministry.

related news

Four more foreign worker dormitories were gazetted as isolation areas on Friday. To date, 25 dormitories, housing foreign workers, have been gazetted as isolation areas.

Twelve people in Singapore have died due to COVID-19. An Indian worker, confirmed to be a COVID-19 patient, died on Thursday.

Singapore is more than two weeks into its "circuit breaker" period, a move by the Government to break the cycle of transmission of COVID-19.

The period with measures introduced to control the spread of the deadly disease, was initially scheduled to end on May 4, but was extended to June 1.

Indians make up the second-largest group -- in terms of nationality -- of coronavirus patients in Singapore.

A rising wave of infections among Singapore's migrant worker population threatens to derail the city-state's success in fighting the coronavirus, authorities have said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #Singapore #World News

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.