Singapore recorded 178 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore's COVID-19 cases reached 45,961 on Sunday after 178 new infections, comprising mostly migrant workers living in dormitories, were detected, according to the health ministry.

Among the new infections, 177 are migrant workers living in dormitories. There is one community infection of a Singaporean while another is an imported case, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

On Saturday, one imported case of an Indian national who returned to Singapore from India on July 6 was reported.

The work pass holder was placed on a 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival, and was tested while serving her notice. She is a work pass holder who is currently employed in Singapore.

Currently, there are 192 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and 1 is in critical condition in the intensive care unit, the MOH said on late Saturday.

It said 3,539 patients are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19. Twenty-six have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection. The total number of COVID-19 infections in the country is 45,961.

Meanwhile, 246 more COVID-19 infected patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 42,026 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

Singapore entered Phase 2 of its reopening from Jun 19, with the gradual resumption of operations by businesses.

From Monday, some cinemas across Singapore will reopen, with up to 50 people allowed in each cinema hall.

People must wear a face mask in the cinema hall and observe the 1-meter safe distancing requirement, except for groups of up to five who are friends or family, reported the Channel News Asia.