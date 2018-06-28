Singapore may soon send back unvaccinated foreign travellers

Singapore may soon start turning back visitors who do not have the required vaccinations, in an effort to curb the spread of various infectious diseases.

According to a Medical Xpress report, the Singapore government has now decided to tighten its policies against unvaccinated foreigners visiting the nation. Currently, travellers visiting the nation of 5.6 billion citizens are required to be vaccinated against yellow fever, and those who are not vaccinated can enter the country on a condition that they get the vaccine as early as possible.

However, the proposed legislation may soon put a complete ban on unvaccinated travellers entering Singapore. The authorities may also require vaccinations against more diseases in future.

The city-state is trying to safeguard its citizen from various deadly and infectious diseases like bird flu, Ebola and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

The ministry official said, “As a major global trade and travel hub, it is imperative that we remain vigilant to public health threats by protecting the community against new and emerging infectious diseases.”

In 2003, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome outbreak had killed 33 people in Singapore. The outbreak had caused major economic loss and the number of tourists had reduced drastically.

Singapore will also enhance infectious disease surveillance and strengthen controls within the country.