App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Singapore Malayalee community raises SGD 50,000 for Kerala floods

Kerala last month witnessed its worst floods in a century. According to the government's figures, 443 people have died while 54.11 lakh people in 14 districts of the state were severely affected.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The 40,000 members of the Singapore's Malayalee community along with the local Red Cross has raised around 50,000 dollars for the Kerala Flood Relief Fund (KFRF) this month, an spokesperson of the community said Saturday.

Kerala last month witnessed its worst floods in a century. According to the government's figures, 443 people have died while 54.11 lakh people in 14 districts of the state were severely affected.

People from all over the country and abroad had pitched in to help the state by offering material and also cash donations to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The Singapore Malayalee Association and the Singapore Red Cross will send the fund to KFRF, the spokesperson said.

related news

Commenting on the fund-raising efforts of local community, Singapore's Minister of Communications and Information, S Iswaran said: "This is our way of doing our part to help our relatives and friends in India and in Kerala, in particular.

"This (flood) disaster has had an impact not just on the families there but also on their extended families in Singapore," he pointed out.

The Minister termed the effort by the community as a part of the ongoing deepening ties between India and Singapore", after closing the month-long fund booth in the Little India shopping precinct on Saturday.

The Malayalee community here maintains "very strong ties to their language, culture and has families there," said Israwan, who also officiated at a day-long painting exhibition, proceeds from which will be donated to the KFRF.

Singapore-based painter Lakshmi Mohanbabu, who hails from Kerala, said all proceeds from painting exhibition will be given to the flood relief fund.

Lakshmi took one year on a painting of Kerala traditional dancer, which was priced at 20,000 dollars as a top show piece in the exhibition of 24 paintings by 12 artists.

Anil Kumar, a Indian navy personnel who now lives in Singapore, also presented four paintings, two of which were on traditional murals from Kerala, his home state.
First Published on Sep 29, 2018 07:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.