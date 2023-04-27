 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Singapore hikes property stamp duties to cool property market

Reuters
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST

Authorities in Singapore, where real estate is a safe haven investment for wealthy foreigners, keep close tabs on property prices to ensure housing remains affordable for locals and stays in step with economic fundamentals.

Singapore hikes property stamp duties to cool property market

Singapore raised taxes on private property purchases in a surprise move late on Wednesday night that includes a doubling of stamp duties for foreigners to an eye-watering 60%.

Authorities in Singapore, where real estate is a safe haven investment for wealthy foreigners, keep close tabs on property prices to ensure housing remains affordable for locals and stays in step with economic fundamentals.

The additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) for Singapore citizens and permanent residents will also face increases but much smaller ones, and only on their second and subsequent properties, according to a joint statement from the finance ministry, national development ministry and central bank.

The ABSD on Singaporeans' second and subsequent home purchases will rise to 20% from 17%, and 30% from 25%, respectively. Meanwhile, those for permanent residents will rise by 5 percentage points to 30% and 35%, respectively, for their second and subsequent properties purchases.