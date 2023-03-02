 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Singapore hikes permanent residence threshold for Ultra-Rich

Bloomberg
Mar 02, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

Applicants will need at least S$10 million ($7.4 million) in a business or S$25 million in an approved fund, the Singapore Economic Development Board said in a statement Thursday.

Singapore is increasing the threshold for global investors seeking permanent-resident status in an attempt to create more jobs and benefit locals due to an influx of wealth.

Applicants will need at least S$10 million ($7.4 million) in a business or S$25 million in an approved fund, the Singapore Economic Development Board said in a statement Thursday. For those establishing family offices, at least S$50 million must be deployed and maintained in four government-designated investment categories.

That compares with a previous requirement of a S$2.5 million investment in a business entity, fund or Singapore-based single family office. The changes take effect from March 15.

Singapore is tackling a perceived growing wealth gap brought on in part by the arrival of rich families from overseas. The country’s infrastructure and stability has attracted a growing number of ultra-wealthy individuals, contributing to a spike in costs for everything from luxury cars to golf club memberships and condominiums.