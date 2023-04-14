 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Singapore halts policy tightening after first-quarter slump

Bloomberg
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, which uses the exchange rate as its main policy tool, maintained the slope, center and width of the currency band, according to a statement Friday.

Singapore’s central bank kept its monetary policy settings unchanged after five straight tightening moves since October 2021, pointing to rising global growth risks and ebbing inflation.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, which uses the exchange rate as its main policy tool, maintained the slope, center and width of the currency band, according to a statement Friday. The decision came at the same time as gross domestic product data that showed the economy contracted more than expected in the first quarter.

Twelve of 22 respondents in a Bloomberg survey had predicted the MAS would tighten, signaling it was seeking a stronger local dollar to curb imported inflation pressures. The remaining 10 expected the authority to pause.