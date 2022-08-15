Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan wishes S Jaishankar on 75th anniversary of India's Independence

Image Credits: ANI

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday wished External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and expressed hope that the bilateral relations will continue to grow from strength to strength

”Wishing my good friend @DrSJaishankar and friends in India great joy as they celebrate 75 years of independence,” the Indian-origin minister tweeted. ”I am confident that bilateral relations will continue to grow from strength to strength as Singapore and India further enhance our cooperation,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, a 16-member band from the patrol vessel INS Saryu played patriotic songs at the Indian High Commission here as part of the Indian Navy’s initiative to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav across six continents.

INS Saryu, with a crew of 160, is on a visit to Singapore to hoist the tiranga (tricolour), the High Commission said on Monday. More than 800 Indians joined High Commissioner P Kumaran in celebrating National Day at the Grange Road High Commission complex.

Students from Indian schools danced to tunes of patriotic songs. It was the first in-person post-Covid celebration that overwhelmed the chancery.

Contingents from all three services of the Indian Armed Forces participated for the first time in the flag hoisting at the Indian High Commission.