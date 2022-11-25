 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Singapore financial vulnerability climbs, but still resilient to shocks: MAS

Nov 25, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

The higher vulnerability was mostly due to the unwinding of pandemic-related precautionary buffers, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in its annual financial stability review.

Singaporean households, corporates and banks have seen an increase in financial vulnerability this year, the city-state's central bank said on Friday, warning people to be prudent about taking on more mortgage debt.

However, the central bank's stress test showed corporates and households were "resilient to macrofinancial shocks", while banks hold strong capital positions.

The central bank noted, however, that households - especially those in lower-income groups - should be prudent when committing to mortgage loans, given financial conditions were expected to tighten further in coming quarters.

It said housing loans remained the key driver of a rise in household debt, contributing 2.7 percentage points to the overall 3.1% year-on-year growth in the third quarter of 2022.

The silver lining was that the credit quality of housing loans had improved over the past year after tighter rules were introduced in December last year.