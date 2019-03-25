Singapore February core inflation rate eases to nine-month low

Singapore's February core inflation rate eased to 1.5 percent from a year earlier, its lowest in nine months, due to smaller increases in the cost of services, retail items as well as electricity and gas, data showed on March 25.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 1.7 percent rise. The core inflation gauge in January had risen 1.7 percent from a year earlier.

Singapore's headline consumer price index edged up 0.5 percent in February from a year earlier, due to more gradual declines in private road transport and accommodation costs.

The median forecast in the poll was for all-items CPI to rise 0.5 percent.

In January, headline CPI rose 0.4 percent year-on-year.