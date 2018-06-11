Singapore deports two South Korea media staff ahead of Trump-Kim summit

Two South Korean media staff have been repatriated for trespassing at the North Korean ambassador's residence in Singapore, police said.

The two men, aged 42 and 45, worked for Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) News and were involved in criminal trespass, as per a police statement yesterday.

Their visit passes have been cancelled and they were repatriated to South Korea on June 9, it said.

Two other media staff -- another KBS staffer and an interpreter for the group -- were found not to have committed any offence.

Police investigations established that the other two South Korean men, aged 29 and 31, had not committed any criminal offence.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un yesterday arrived in Singapore with their respective delegates for the much-awaited June 12 summit.

Security has been upped for the summit, with parts of the city-state in virtual lockdown.

Meanwhile, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said a man was denied entry to Singapore on Saturday because he had searched "suicide bombing" on his phone.

The police department said it would like to remind all foreigners visiting Singapore to abide by local laws and warned that the violators would be dealt with firmly. They said offenders in such cases would likely see their visas or visit passes cancelled, and face repatriation.

Members of the media who commit any offence in Singapore will also not be accredited and denied permission to cover the historic summit between the US and North Korea.

Some 2,500 journalists are in Singapore to report on the historic summit.