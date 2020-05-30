App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 09:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Singapore-China to launch 'fast lane' for essential travel early next month

This arrangement will be gradually expanded to the other Chinese provinces and municipalities.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Singapore and China will launch a "fast lane" arrangement early next month to facilitate essential travel for business and official purposes between the two countries, as they emerge from the coronavirus pandemic with control measures in place, according to a media report.

The arrangement would first apply to Singapore and six provinces or municipalities directly under the Chinese central government -- Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday night, the The Straits Times reported.

This arrangement will be gradually expanded to the other Chinese provinces and municipalities.

Close

Both countries agreed to explore the increase of air links between them as part of the fast lane, following a video conference meeting between Chee Wee Kiong, Permanent Secretary of Singapore's MFA, and China's Vice-Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui on Thursday.

related news

The two countries stressed the importance of securing the connectivity of production and supply chains, and agreed to improve the efficiency of freight linkages and customs clearance, including facilitating the flow of goods such as essential medical supplies and food, according to The Straits Times report.

Singapore will soon relax its circuit breaker measures, starting from June 2, and gradually resume economic and social activities.

Singapore's National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on COVID-19, had said on Thursday that resuming essential travel was being considered.

The city state is working on reopening its borders - establishing "travel bubbles" with countries where the virus situation is under control and having green lane travel arrangements with certain countries.

"The conversations and discussions we're having with countries vary; some (are) at more advanced stages, some we're just starting," Wong had said of resuming travelling.

Regular travels were stopped and operations were suspended at two terminals of the four-terminal Singapore's Changi Airport amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 30, 2020 08:51 am

tags #China #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Odisha preps for singing state song at 5.30 pm to show solidarity with frontline workers

Odisha preps for singing state song at 5.30 pm to show solidarity with frontline workers

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 265 deaths, 7,964 cases

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 265 deaths, 7,964 cases

HC seeks report from Maharashtra on steps taken for migrant workers

HC seeks report from Maharashtra on steps taken for migrant workers

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.