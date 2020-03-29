Singapore cancels passport of citizen who flouted isolation rule: Report

Singapore has cancelled the passport of one of its citizens who was found to have flouted the requirement to quarantine himself after returning from overseas, according to a Bloomberg report.

The man, not named by the publication, arrived in Singapore onboard a ferry from Batam, Indonesia on March 19. He left for Indonesia the same day, despite having been issued a notice to stay home for a period of 14 days.

The person returned to Singapore on March 24 and was issued a second notice.

The city-state has imposed strict measures to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Under these measures, persons making false or misleading travel declarations can be prosecuted.

Earlier on March 29, Reuters reported that Singapore had registered its third coronavirus death, a day after the total infections there topped 800. The Health Ministry said the patient, a 70-year-old male Singaporean, had been in intensive care for 27 days before he passed and that he had some pre-existing conditions.

Singapore's other two fatalities related to the disease came just over a week ago and were also elderly with underlying conditions.