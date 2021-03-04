Singapore all set to switch to electric cars, taxis from 2025

File image: Reuters

Aiming to reduce emissions and encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, Singapore will not allow diesel-powered cars and taxis to be registered from 2025, reported Bloomberg.

According to the Land Transport Authority figures, around 41.5 percent of taxis run on diesel in Singapore, while the proportion for passenger cars is 2.9 percent. Though the new rule is focused on passenger cars and taxis, buses and goods vehicles in the city-state run on diesel will not be affected, said the government on March 4.

To encourage citizens to adopt green energy, the Land Transport Authority stated that Singapore is planning to install 60,000 EV charging stations by 2030. The government is planning to set two-thirds of these charging stations in public car parks and the remainder on private premises.

“These measures will support Singapore’s targets to cease new diesel car and taxi registrations from 2025, require all new car and taxi registrations to be of cleaner-energy models from 2030, and have all vehicles run on cleaner energy by 2040,” Bloomberg quoted the LTA statement.

Under the plan, new public housing developments will have capacity to support EV charging for 15 percent of their parking lots. Apart from this, the government has also announced measures to control pollution like solar energy, planting 1 million more trees, expanding rail and cycling networks, and reducing waste sent to landfill by 20 percent over the next five years.