Singapore Airlines staff offered COVID-19 vaccinations

Reuters
January 12, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST

Singapore Airlines said on Tuesday some of its Singapore-based staff have been offered COVID-19 vaccinations by the government.

Those who are eligible for the vaccine include cabin crew, pilots, airport-based staff whose job requires them to interact with passengers, and selected engineering staff.

Singapore has only approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine but has said it has secured enough doses for its 5.7 million population, including from other vaccine-makers like Moderna and Sinovac.

The city-state is currently rolling out the vaccine among healthcare workers, with the elderly to follow next month. Vaccines will be available to all residents by year-end at the latest.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine last week.

"Participation is voluntary, and the SIA group strongly encourages all eligible staff to take up this offer," Singapore Airlines said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #Singapore #Singapore Airlines #World News
first published: Jan 12, 2021 08:15 pm

