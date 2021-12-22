MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Singapore Airlines not to accept bookings for VTL flights till January 20

The development, which comes in the wake of the Singapore government's directive to suspend new ticket sales on designated VTL flights for entry into Singapore during this time, will, however, not affect the existing bookings, SIA said in a statement.

PTI
December 22, 2021 / 01:05 PM IST

Southeast Asian carrier Singapore Airlines on Wednesday said it will not accept bookings for all its flights under Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) mechanism till January 20 next year.

The development, which comes in the wake of the Singapore government's directive to suspend new ticket sales on designated VTL flights for entry into Singapore during this time, will, however, not affect the existing bookings, SIA said in a statement.

VTL flights allowed quarantine free travel to the island-state for the fully vaccinated travellers. SIA had commenced passenger flight services from eight Indian cities, including daily VTL services from Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai from November 29, providing eligible customers with quarantine-free entry into Singapore.

Its low-cost subsidiary Scoot also started operating non-VTL services from Amritsar, Hyderabad, and Tiruchirappalli.

“With effect from 2359 hours (Singapore Time) on December 22, Singapore Airlines will stop accepting new bookings for all Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights into Singapore that are scheduled between December and January 20, 2022 (both dates inclusive),” Singapore Airlines said in the statement. SIA customers with a confirmed booking on a VTL flight are not affected by this directive and may proceed with their travel, the airline said.

Close

Related stories

It also said that there is no change to existing VTL or test requirements, and travellers with existing bookings may enter Singapore quarantine free as long as they meet all VTL requirements.

PTI
Tags: #Singapore Airlines #VTL #World News
first published: Dec 22, 2021 01:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.