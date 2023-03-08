 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Silvergate in talks with FDIC officials on ways to salvage bank

Reuters
Mar 08, 2023 / 05:58 AM IST

Shares of the cryptocurrency-focused bank rose about 5% in after-market trading.

U.S. federal officials have been discussing with Silvergate Capital Corp's management to avoid a shutdown, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last week, the bank warned it was delaying its annual report and said it was evaluating its ability to operate as a going concern.

The company late on Friday said that effective immediately it made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network, which enabled round-the-clock transfers between investors and crypto exchanges, unlike traditional bank wires, which can often take days to settle.