 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Silicon Valley Bank parent, CEO, CFO are sued by shareholders for fraud

Reuters
Mar 14, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

The proposed class action against SVB, Chief Executive Greg Becker and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Beck was filed in the federal court in San Jose, California.

SVB’s problem was not, as with most failed banks, bad credit blowing a hole in the asset side of the balance sheet. Instead, it was a pure duration mismatch between deposit liabilities and high-quality bond assets. (Source: REUTERS/Nathan Frandino)

SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O) and two top executives were sued on Monday by shareholders who accused them of concealing how rising interest rates would leave its Silicon Valley Bank unit, which failed last week, "particularly susceptible" to a bank run.

The proposed class action against SVB, Chief Executive Greg Becker and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Beck was filed in the federal court in San Jose, California.

It appeared to be the first of many likely lawsuits over the demise of Silicon Valley Bank, which U.S. regulators seized on March 10 following a surge of deposit withdrawals.

SVB had surprised the market two days earlier by disclosing a $1.8 billion after-tax loss from investment sales and that it planned to raise capital, as it scrambled to meet redemption requests.