App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2019 09:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Significant distress in China could spill over to US and global markets: Federal Reserve

According to the Federal Reserve, trade frictions -- centered on the US–China dispute -- remained the most widely cited potential near-term shock.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US Federal Reserve on Friday said a prolonged, rapid credit expansion in China has rendered its corporate sector highly vulnerable to a sharp downturn and warned that adverse developments in China also could spill over to the US and other global markets.

“Because of the size of the Chinese economy, significant distress in China could spill over to the US and global markets through a retrenchment of risk appetite, US dollar appreciation, and declines in trade and commodity prices,” said US Federal Reserve in its latest edition of the Financial Stability Report.

“A prolonged period of rapid credit expansion in China has rendered its nonfinancial corporate sector highly vulnerable to a sharp downturn in addition to poor asset quality and notable interconnections between banks," the Federal Reserve said, adding developments in domestic and international markets could pose a number of near-term risks to the financial system.

Close

According to the Federal Reserve, trade frictions -- centered on the US–China dispute -- remained the most widely cited potential near-term shock.

related news

“Respondents generally expected higher tariffs on Chinese imports to persist well into next year and noted that the tariffs had started to affect US economic activity,” it said, referring to a survey it did as part of the report.

Some contacts worried about a deterioration in broader US–China relations, rooted in technology and national security issues, said the report adding they were also concerned about the regional geopolitical risks in Hong Kong, Taiwan and North Korea that may amplify bilateral tensions.

In its report, the federal Reserve said poor asset quality and notable interconnections between banks and the large and weakly-regulated shadow banking sector leave the Chinese financial sector vulnerable.

In this context, near-term risks such as an escalation in the trade conflict with the United States, a rapid adjustment in property prices, or a high-profile corporate default may trigger financial instability that could be transmitted globally, it said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 16, 2019 09:38 am

tags #world #World News

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.