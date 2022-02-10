MARKET NEWS

    Siemens to sell its 50% stake in the Valeo Siemens e-Automotive joint venture

    Siemens said it will sell its 50 percent stake to Valeo, which will integrate the business into its powertrain business group.

    Reuters
    February 10, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
    Rank: 22 | Siemens Headcount in India: 9437 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area, New Delhi Area | Most common skills: Software Development, C++ | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development

    Siemens has agreed to exit its Valeo Siemens eAutomotive joint venture in a deal which will boost the German company’s profits by around 300 million euros ($342.60 million), the German company said on Wednesday.

    Siemens said it will sell its 50 percent stake to Valeo, which will integrate the business into its powertrain business group.

    The positive profit impact of around 300 million euros will be recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, with closing of the deal expected in July 2022, Siemens said.
    Tags: #Siemens #Valeo Siemens e-automotive #World News
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 08:10 am
