Siemens investigating report employee worked for Russian hacking firm

Reuters
Mar 31, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

The German news magazine said the worker was now employed by Siemens in Munich.

Siemens has launched an investigation after Der Spiegel reported a former programmer from Russian IT company NTC Vulkan - which has reported links to Russian security services - worked for the German engineering and tech company.

The German news magazine said the worker was now employed by Siemens in Munich.

"We take this seriously and we are looking into this. We cannot reveal any information about the identity of the person due to data protection laws," Siemens said on Friday.

Der Spiegel reported on Friday that more than 90 former staff from NTC Vulkan worked for a several other European companies.