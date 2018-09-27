Siemens Gamesa shareholders agree on new CFO to end board battle

Siemens Gamesa's top shareholders have agreed to name a new chief financial officer at the world's largest wind turbine maker in a bid to end a one-year board battle, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Siemens, which owns 59 percent of the firm, and Iberdrola, which holds a 8 percent stake, will back the appointment of David Mesonero as new CFO at a board meeting due to take place on October 16, the sources added.

While Mesonero, who is the Iberdrola's chairman's son-in-law, is close to the Spanish utility, he was a strong advocate of the merger between Gamesa and Siemens Wind Power in 2017 and is considered to be a compromise candidate.

Siemens declined to comment on the appointment but said in an emailed statement it was committed to delivering on the cost savings and growth targets laid out in Siemens Gamesa' strategic plan.

Iberdrola and Siemens Gamesa declined to comment.