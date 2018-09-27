App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Siemens Gamesa shareholders agree on new CFO to end board battle

Siemens, which owns 59 percent of the firm, and Iberdrola, which holds a 8 percent stake, will back the appointment of David Mesonero as new CFO at a board meeting due to take place on October 16, the sources added.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Siemens Gamesa's top shareholders have agreed to name a new chief financial officer at the world's largest wind turbine maker in a bid to end a one-year board battle, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Siemens, which owns 59 percent of the firm, and Iberdrola, which holds a 8 percent stake, will back the appointment of David Mesonero as new CFO at a board meeting due to take place on October 16, the sources added.

While Mesonero, who is the Iberdrola's chairman's son-in-law, is close to the Spanish utility, he was a strong advocate of the merger between Gamesa and Siemens Wind Power in 2017 and is considered to be a compromise candidate.

Siemens declined to comment on the appointment but said in an emailed statement it was committed to delivering on the cost savings and growth targets laid out in Siemens Gamesa' strategic plan.

Iberdrola and Siemens Gamesa declined to comment.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 04:48 pm

tags #Business #David Mesonero #Siemens Gamesa #World News

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.