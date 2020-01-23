Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser asks Donald Trump for equal treatment in Middle east

Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said he was seeing a more positive mood among the German engineering company's clients at the start of the year, he told CNBC on Thursday.

"They are getting more optimistic for the second half of the year than they have for the first half and actually 2019," Kaeser said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos.

He said he wanted Siemens, which employs 60,000 people directly in the United States, to be treated equally to U.S. companies when it came to reconstruction projects in the Middle East, and called on Germany's government to increase infrastructure spending.