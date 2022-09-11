English
    Sidhu Moosewala murder: Red Corner Notice issued against Goldy Brar, says Punjab Police DGP

    Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav addressed the media and informed the public about the proceedings in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 11, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST
    (Image credit: Sidhu Moose Wala/Facebook)

    A Red Corner Notice has been issued through Interpol against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, said Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav on September 11.

    Speaking about the progress in the investigation, Yadav said, "A total of 23 accused have been arrested so far. 2 accused were neutralized in an encounter and so far 35 accused nominated," reported news agency ANI.

    ALSO READ: Moosewala murder case: Last shooter arrested from West Bengal-Nepal border

    The DGP also disclosed that Kapil Pandit, who is one of the arrested accused, has said during interrogation that he along with Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav had conducted a recce in Mumbai. This recce was done to target Salman Khan on the instructions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The DGP also said that the arrested will be interrogated.

    According to a report by The Hindu, the Red Corner Notice against Brar  was sought on May 30  in connection with two old cases. The communication was sent nearly six months after a court had issued warrants against Brar in both cases probed by the state police, sources said.

    According to the Interpol's official website, a Red Notice is "A request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action."

    Red notices usually contain vital information to identify people wanted by law such as their  name, date of birth, nationality, hair and eye color, photographs and fingerprints if available. The notice also contains information related to the crime they are wanted for.

    These notices are published by the Interpol at the request of member countries and it has to comply with Interpol's Constitution and Rules. The website also emphasizes that a Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant.
    Tags: #Goldy Brar #India #Lawrence Bishnoi #Sidhu Moosewala #Sidhu Moosewala murder #world
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 02:36 pm
