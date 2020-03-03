App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shy of two seats, Benjamin Netanyahu gains majority in general elections: Exit polls

Israelis voted on March 2 for the third time in less than a year to break the deadlock on government formation, with the country's longest serving premier Netanyahu, 70, fighting for his political survival amid indictments on graft charges.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

(Eds: Updating with more details) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to gain majority in the unprecedented third parliamentary elections in the country with the exit polls projecting him to win 59 seats, just two short of the majority in the 120-member Parliament, according to media reports on March 3.

Israelis voted on March 2 for the third time in less than a year to break the deadlock on government formation, with the country's longest serving premier Netanyahu, 70, fighting for his political survival amid indictments on graft charges.

The final voter turnout in the polls was 71 per cent, up from 69.8 per cent in the last elections held in September, which were called after Netanyahu and his main challenger Benny Gantz -- leader of the Blue and White alliance -- were unable to put together majority coalitions.

Close

The exit polls were published shortly after the voting ended.

related news

However, the official results which were scheduled to be declared on March 3 have been delayed due to new procedures enacted for this election, as well as the issue of counting ballots of voters under quarantine for coronavirus, the Harretz newspaper reported.

Final vote tallies are expected by March 4, it said.

Likud party is leading with 36 seats, while Gantz earned 29 seats after 31 per cent of votes were counted at 6:40 am (Israeli time) on March 3, the report said.

The Joint List is currently the third largest party with 12 seats, closely followed by United Torah Judaism and Shas, each with 11. Yamina has eight seats, Labor-Gesher-Meretz seven, and Yisrael Beiteinu has six, it said.

The initial exit polls had predicted 60 seats for Netanyahu, while the new prediction of 59 seats leaves him two short of a majority in the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), The Jerusalem Post reported.

The numbers are expected to change as the votes of soldiers, who tend to lean to the right, have not yet been counted and the Joint List tends to go down a seat when the soldiers' votes are added, it said.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu spoke to the heads of the parties in his camp immediately after the exit polls were announced, The Jerusalem Post said in its report.

Sources in Likud said he would even try to form a government before his criminal trial begins on March 17.

Netanyahu, who has been the premier for a total of more than 13 years, faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in connection with three cases.

Israel has always had a coalition government and never seen a single party rule since its independence. The religious parties, themselves a divided lot but definitely on the Right side of the political spectrum, have always been a part of the coalition governments except one led by Ariel Sharon.

The voter turnout in the latest elections is the highest since the 1999 elections when incumbent Netanyahu lost to Ehud Barak in a direct contest.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 11:28 am

tags #Benjamin Netanyahu #Exit polls #Israel #israeli election #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.