you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 20, 2018 08:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Shutdown looming, Congress and White House seek budget deal

Disputes remain over immigration enforcement and a smaller infusion of wall funding, as well as a major rail project that pits Trump againstSenate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Capitol Hill Democrats have rejected a White House bid to extend protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants in exchange for USD 25 billion in funding for President Donald Trump's long-sought border wall as Washington talks on a USD 1.3 trillion catchall spending bill hit a critical stage on Monday.

Disputes remain over immigration enforcement and a smaller infusion of wall funding, as well as a major rail project that pits Trump against his most powerful Democratic adversary, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Today's developments were described by congressional aides in both parties who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks remain secretive.

All sides pressed toward an agreement by night, which would pave the way for a House vote on Wednesday. Action is needed by midnight Friday to avert another government shutdown.

The bipartisan measure is loaded with political and policy victories for both parties. Republicans and Trump are winning a long-sought budget increase for the Pentagon, while Democrats obtain funding for infrastructure, the opioid crisis and a wide swath of domestic programs.

The bill would implement last month's budget agreement, providing 10 per cent increases for the Pentagon and domestic agencies. Coupled with last year's tax cuts, it heralds the return of trillion-dollar budget deficits as soon as the budget year starting in October.

