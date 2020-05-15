App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Should runners wear a face mask outdoors?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear cloth face coverings when out in public, especially in places where it's hard to stay at least 6 feet away from others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Should runners wear a face mask outdoors? It depends. You won't always need a face covering while jogging or riding a bike if you're exercising with no one around, but it's good to carry one just in case.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear cloth face coverings when out in public, especially in places where it's hard to stay at least 6 feet away from others.

If it's difficult to breathe through a mask when running or doing other strenuous physical activity, find uncrowded trails or times to exercise when you won't encounter others, says Mark Cameron, an infectious disease expert at Case Western Reserve University.

Close

The more distance you can keep between yourself and others, the better, says Summer Johnson McGee, dean of the University of New Haven's School of Health Sciences.

related news

Masks are designed to prevent the wearer from possibly spreading the virus to others or being exposed themselves.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 15, 2020 08:55 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #masks #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Booking apps and electronic tags? Italy's beaches seek to salvage summer

Booking apps and electronic tags? Italy's beaches seek to salvage summer

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 15: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 8,400

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 15: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 8,400

Fiscal stimulus for the vulnerable is less than what meets the eye

Fiscal stimulus for the vulnerable is less than what meets the eye

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.