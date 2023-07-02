Baltimore shooting leaves at least 2 dead and dozens injured

Police investigate after a mass shooting at the scene of a Fourth of July holiday weekend block party in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. July 2, 2023 in a still image from video. REUTERS/Stringer

At least two people died and dozens more were injured in a shooting at a block party in Baltimore early Sunday, police said.

Just after 12:30 a.m., officers received multiple calls for a shooting at 800 Gretna Court, in Baltimore’s southern neighborhood of Brooklyn, the city’s acting police commissioner, Col. Richard Worley, said at a news conference Sunday morning.

An 18-year-old woman was found dead at the scene, and shortly after, a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said in a statement.

Multiple other people had gunshot wounds, Worley said, and three were in critical condition. Nine people were taken to hospitals, and 20 more took themselves to hospitals, he added.

Worley said that investigators were reviewing video to try to identify a suspect.

At the news conference, Brandon Scott, the city’s mayor, called the shooting a “reckless, cowardly act.”

“This morning, all of Baltimore is grieving,” he said.

He added that the shooting highlighted the need to address the “over-proliferation of illegal guns on our streets, and the ability for those who should not have them to get their hands on them.”

Scott said in a statement that in response to the shooting, his office would put resources in the neighborhood “focused on addressing trauma and stabilizing the neighborhood in partnership with community-based organizations and city agencies.”

The University of Maryland Medical Center treated 16 patients, a hospital spokesperson, Michael Schwartzberg, said. A dozen people were treated at the hospital’s R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and four people were treated at its pediatric emergency department.

In 2022, Baltimore recorded more than 300 homicides for the eighth consecutive year, despite new initiatives by city officials. In the first half of 2023, there had been 138, according to The Baltimore Sun.

The president of Maryland’s Senate, Bill Ferguson, said on Twitter that the shooting was “well beyond gut-wrenching, it’s a worst-case nightmare.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

By Tiffany May and Emma Bubola