English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Shoot-on-sight orders issued to quell Sri Lanka riots

    Sri Lanka is under a state of emergency since Friday giving sweeping powers to the military to arrest and detain suspects.

    AFP
    May 10, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST
    (Image: Reuters)

    (Image: Reuters)

    Sri Lanka's defence ministry on Tuesday ordered troops to shoot on sight people involved in looting or damaging property, a day after mobs targeted the homes of ruling-party politicians.

    "Security forces have been ordered to shoot on sight anyone looting public property or causing harm to life," the ministry said.

    The order came as the government deployed tens of thousands of army, navy and air force personnel to patrol tense streets of the capital Colombo and elsewhere after a day of violence.

    Police said Tuesday eight people, including two policemen, were killed and 65 homes damaged during an orgy of violence overnight. Forty-one of the homes were burned.

    Official figures showed that 88 cars and busses were destroyed along with hundreds of motorcycles.

    Close

    Sri Lanka is under a state of emergency since Friday giving sweeping powers to the military to arrest and detain suspects.

    The government also declared a two-day curfew after pro-government activists on Monday smashed a peaceful month-long protest in the capital demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

    The main hospital in the capital said 219 people were wounded in Monday's attacks and admitted for treatment. Another six people were wounded in violence elsewhere.

    On Tuesday afternoon, the top police officer in Colombo was assaulted and his vehicle set ablaze by an angry mob which accused him of failing to prevent an attack against peaceful protesters Monday.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    AFP
    Tags: #Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka crisis #World News
    first published: May 10, 2022 08:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.