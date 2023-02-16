 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shoichiro Toyoda, who helped make Toyota a global force, dies at 97

New York Times
Feb 16, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

In a decade at Toyota’s helm, Toyoda marshaled his considerable skills in engineering, management, politics and diplomacy to put the company founded by his father firmly on the path to passing General Motors as the world’s largest automaker.

Shoichiro Toyoda, the chief of the automotive giant Toyota, who led the company as it expanded production into North America in the 1980s and helped transform it into a global brand, died Tuesday. He was 97.

He died from heart failure, Toyota said in a statement. The statement did not say where he had died.

The accomplishment was all the more impressive because he took charge of Toyota in 1982, at the height of U.S.-Japan trade tensions, when Japanese cars had become a powerful symbol of American fears of a rising Japan replacing the United States as the world’s largest economic power.