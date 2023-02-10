English
    Shock of war hits a world economy at the crossroads

    Most immediately, the war added new uncertainties to the economic trauma of a COVID-19 pandemic that had already led to record rises in public debt, inflation-fuelled cost-of-living crises, and labour shortages in essential sectors.

    Reuters
    February 10, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
    The authorities reserved emergency rooms at local hospitals and scrambled medical aircraft. Over 500 residents were evacuated and provided with temporary accommodations. (Source: AP)

    A year of war in Ukraine has already made a dent in world prosperity. But its deeper impact will be felt in how the conflict plays into shifts that were already reshaping the global economy before Russia's tanks rolled in.

    Most immediately, the war added new uncertainties to the economic trauma of a COVID-19 pandemic that had already led to record rises in public debt, inflation-fuelled cost-of-living crises, and labour shortages in essential sectors.

    Economic sanctions on Moscow came as hurdles to world trade were mounting after an era of rapid globalisation. Russia's weaponisation of its gas and oil exports bolstered the case for an energy transition already made urgent by climate change.

    "The shock of war on demand and prices has cascaded through the global economy and, in conjunction with COVID and other policy decisions, has created these headwinds to growth," said Robert Kahn, director of global macro-geoeconomics at the Eurasia Group consultancy.