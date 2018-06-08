Shinzo Abe says Japan supports Donald Trump on North Korea summit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today strongly supported US President Donald Trump's efforts to improve ties with North Korea, describing his next week's Singapore summit with Kim Jong-un as "historic".

Abe was talking to reporters after meeting Trump to discuss the June 12 summit in Singapore.

"In five days, the US-North Korea summit is to take place. First of all, I would like to pay my deep respect to the outstanding leadership of President Trump as he made this decision that no past president were ever able to accomplish. In the last 18 months, we really spent many hours to discuss this issue," he said.

Abe said the world was going to witness a "historic" summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next week.

He said Trump assured him that he will raise the issue of Japanese abductees by the North Koreans with Kim.

"On behalf of the citizens of Japan, I would like to thank President Trump and the people of the United States for their understanding and support toward the resolution of the abduction issue," Abe said.

"Trump, amongst the world leaders, I think is one of the leaders who understands the issue the greatest. So at the upcoming summit, the abduction issue would be explained to Kim," he added.

Japan, Abe said, will continue to ask for complete implementation of the successive United Nations Security Council Resolutions. "There is no change at all for Japan's policy to seek comprehensive solution of the abduction, nuclear and missile programmes, and to realise real peace in the northeast Asia. This is what Japan strongly hopes for," he said.

"Now, a major step forward is about to be taken. President Trump, you are about to make a new history. Not only Japan, but the whole international community is strongly looking forward for the United States-North Korea summit to open doors toward peace and stability of the northeast Asia," Abe said.

He said if North Korea was willing to take steps toward the right direction, it can see a bright future ahead for itself as it abounds with rich natural resources and has a diligent workforce.

Abe said based on the Japan-North Korea Pyongyang Declaration, Tokyo was prepared to settle the unfortunate past, normalise diplomatic relations and improve economic ties with North Korea.