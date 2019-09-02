Shinzo Abe says he plans to meet with Vladimir Putin in Russia this week

Abe said he wanted to make progress towards talks over a peace treaty and joint economic activities in the four disputed Russian-held islands off Japan’s northern region of Hokkaido.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on September 2 he planned to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week when he attends the Eastern Economic Forum to be held in Vladivostok September 4-6.Abe said he wanted to make progress towards talks over a peace treaty and joint economic activities in the four disputed Russian-held islands off Japan’s northern region of Hokkaido.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 2, 2019 09:40 am