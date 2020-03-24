Shinzo Abe, Donald Trump to hold phone meeting on Olympics: Report

The two leaders are likely to exchange views on the fate of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kyodo said, citing several Japanese government officials.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump will likely hold talks over the phone as early as Wednesday, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.The two leaders are likely to exchange views on the fate of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kyodo said, citing several Japanese government officials.
First Published on Mar 24, 2020 03:17 pm