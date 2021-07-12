Sher Bahadur Deuba to take oath as new Prime Minister of Nepal on July 13

Sher Bahadur Deuba (Wikimedia)

Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba will be taking oath as the next Prime Minister of Nepal on July 13 after Nepal’s Supreme Court on July 12 directed President Bidya Devi Bhandari to appoint Deuba as the new PM by Tuesday.

The Supreme Court has also reinstated Nepal’s dissolved House of Representatives for the second time in five months.

A five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana issued the verdict stating that President Bhandari's decision to dissolve the lower house upon a recommendation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was an unconstitutional act, delivering a major blow to the veteran Communist leader who was preparing for snap polls.

The bench issued a mandamus to appoint Deuba as the Prime Minister by Tuesday. Deuba, 74, has served as the prime minister on four occasions.

The court also ordered summoning a new session of House of Representatives at 5 PM on 18 July.

Chief Justice Rana also said that the bench has concluded that party whip does not apply when lawmakers take part in the voting to elect a new Prime Minister as per Article 76(5) of the Constitution.

The bench comprising four other senior-most justices — Dipak Kumar Karki, Mira Khadka, Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada, and Dr Ananda Mohan Bhattarai — had concluded hearings in the case last week.

President Bhandari had dissolved the 275-member lower house for the second time in five months on May 22 at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli and announced snap elections on November 12 and November 19.

Last week, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for mid-term elections despite the uncertainty over polls.

As many as 30 petitions, including one by the opposition alliance led by the Nepali Congress, were filed against the dissolution of the House by the President.

A petition was filed by the Opposition parties' alliance with the signature of 146 lawmakers demanding the reinstatement of the lower house of Parliament and the appointment of Deuba as the prime minister.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bhandari dissolved the House and announced fresh elections on 30 April and 10 May at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amidst a tussle for power within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP).

On 23 February, the apex court reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives, in a setback to embattled Prime Minister Oli who was preparing for snap polls.

Oli, who is currently heading a minority government after losing a trust vote in the House, has repeatedly defended his move to dissolve the House of Representatives, saying some leaders of his party were attempting to form a "parallel government".